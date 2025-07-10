BJP shielding gangsters, attempting to destabilise non-BJP govts: Punjab Minister

Chandigarh, July 10 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of openly shielding gangsters and attempting to destabilise non-BJP state governments through violence and fear tactics.

Cheema alleged that several top BJP leaders, from Punjab to Delhi, were seen defending the accused instead of standing with the victim.

“In the Abohar businessman murder case, the moment strict action was taken against the accused, many big BJP leaders began to panic,” Cheema said.

“From Delhi to Punjab, BJP leaders were seen siding with the criminals who murdered the businessman. Why is this protection being offered to gangsters?”

Cheema raised serious questions over the protection being given to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state for the past 30 years.

“Who took Lawrence Bishnoi to Gujarat, and why is he being safeguarded there? The BJP seems to be protecting him so that he can be used to create unrest in states ruled by opposition parties,” Cheema told the media here.

He claimed gangsters were being used to target businessmen and spread terror.

“In states where the BJP is not in power, they are using criminals and gangsters to disturb peace. This is a dangerous conspiracy against the nation’s federal structure and law and order,” he said.

Responding to BJP leaders' allegations that the police encounter was staged, Cheema said: “Some BJP ministers in Delhi called the encounter fake. But the people of Punjab know the truth. The Aam Aadmi Party government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will take strict action against anyone who tries to disrupt peace in the state.”

Cheema appealed to the Union government and the Gujarat government to immediately transfer Lawrence Bishnoi to the states and courts where cases are registered against him.

“Why has he not been presented before the courts in Punjab and other states where FIRs are filed against him? Why is Gujarat sheltering him? The people of this country deserve answers,” he added.

