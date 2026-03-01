BJP sets up war room in Bengal's Bhabanipur to challenge Mamata Banerjee in polls

Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to give a tough fight to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her Assembly constituency Bhabanipur in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and veteran BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, has set up a 'war room' in the Bhabanipur constituency, BJP sources said on Sunday.

This 'war room' has been set up on the ground floor of a house at 8/1B Chakraberia Road (South) in Ward No-70 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.

It may be noted that the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency has been formed with eight wards of KMC- 63, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 77 and 82.

Since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been consistently receiving decent votes in six wards of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

Even in several cases, the BJP has been ahead by a large margin, leaving the ruling Trinamool Congress behind in wards 63, 70, 71, 72 and 74.

Based on those statistics, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari wants to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming state Assembly elections. This is the reason the Opposition leader is participating in various BJP programmes in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency at least once a week.

In the 2021 state Assembly elections, the Chief Minister left her Assembly constituency to contest from Nandigram in East Midnapore district, the Assembly constituency of Suvendu Adhikari.

However, after being defeated by Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee later fulfilled the constitutional requirement to become the Chief Minister by winning the Bhabanipur Assembly by-election.

The BJP leadership says that the Chief Minister will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Bhabanipur. Therefore, the BJP leadership has instructed the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari to make preparations so that Mamata Banerjee can face a tough contest this time.

A West Bengal BJP source said that the strategy to fight against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be implemented from the party's war room office in ward number-70.

Since the BJP has the highest number of votes in this ward, it has been decided to set up an office in this ward to fight against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to a BJP leader, the Trinamool Congress has repeatedly won the Bhabanipur seat based on the margin of votes obtained only in one ward.

Since ward number-77 of Bhabanipur is dominated by minorities, Trinamool Congress received massive number of votes from this ward.

Surprisingly, as per statistics, names of around 47,000 voters were deleted in the case of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Assembly constituency, while the same figure in the case of the constituency of Suvendu Adhikari stood at around 11,000.

As the data available from the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in the case of Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata, where the legislator is the Chief Minister, the total number of deleted names in the final voters' list stands at 47,111.

In the case of Bhabanipur, the number of voters whose documents are currently under judicial adjudication stands at 14,154, which means that more names from that constituency are likely to be deleted at the end of the judicial adjudication process.

Sources in the BJP said that maximum number of names to have been deleted from the final voter list is from ward number-77. As a result, the BJP hopes to cut short the Trinamool Congress' votes in Bhabanipur and gain an upper hand in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

