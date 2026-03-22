BJP set to sweep Barak Valley in Assembly polls: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 22 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday exuded confidence over the BJP’s prospects in the Barak Valley, asserting that the party is poised for a decisive victory in the region in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Addressing reporters here, CM Sarma said the BJP is certain to win at least 10 Assembly constituencies in the Barak Valley, adding that the tally could even rise to 11. “We are confident of securing victory in 10 seats in Barak Valley. With the kind of response we are receiving, the number may go up to 11,” he said.

The Barak Valley, comprising Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts, holds significant electoral importance with 13 Assembly seats. The BJP and its allies had performed strongly in the region in the previous elections, and the party is now aiming to consolidate its position further.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also held a crucial meeting with three sitting MLAs who were denied party tickets in the upcoming polls. Dipayan Chakraborty, Niharranjan Das and Mihir Kanti Das met Sarma, who sought to pacify them and ensure unity within the party ranks ahead of the elections.

Sources indicated that the meeting focused on addressing grievances and persuading the leaders to work for the party’s success despite not being fielded this time. Sarma is learnt to have assured them of appropriate responsibilities in the future, while emphasising the importance of collective effort to secure victory.

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP has denied tickets to several sitting MLAs as part of its strategy to counter anti-incumbency and bring in fresh faces. At least 18 legislators have been dropped from the candidate list this time, signalling a significant reshuffle aimed at strengthening the party’s electoral prospects.

The move, however, has triggered some discontent within sections of the party, prompting the leadership to engage in damage control through direct outreach and dialogue.

The BJP is set to intensify its campaign across Assam after the nomination process is completed in the next few days, banking on governance, welfare schemes, and organisational strength to retain power in the state.

--IANS

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