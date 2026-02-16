BJP says DMK-Cong alliance under strain; calls Rs 5,000 scheme ‘election gimmick’

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK and its ally, Congress, alleging that the alliance was facing serious internal strain as the 2026 Assembly election approaches.

In a strongly worded statement, Prasad claimed that disputes over seat-sharing and power-sharing have exposed growing cracks within the DMK-Congress partnership.

Referring to reported demands from sections of the Congress leadership for 40 Assembly seats and a role in governance, he alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is under pressure from the Congress high command led by Rahul Gandhi.

Prasad said recent public remarks by Congress leaders such as Manickam Tagore and Praveen Chakravarty indicate that the party is firm in its demands. He contended that the DMK initially dismissed such statements as isolated views but now appears compelled to respond, revealing what he described as “weakness within the alliance”.

The BJP leader also criticised the state government’s announcement of a one-time Rs 5,000 assistance to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

He termed the move an “election gimmick” aimed at influencing voters before the polls.

The DMK, however, has maintained that the scheme reflects its long-standing commitment to women’s welfare and social justice.

Highlighting the prospects of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, Prasad asserted that the alliance -- comprising the AIADMK, BJP, PMK and other regional parties -- is strengthening across the state.

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent public meeting in Chengalpattu-Madurantakam, where the Prime Minister called for a “double-engine government” to ensure coordinated development between the Centre and the state.

Prasad further accused the DMK of attempting to divert attention by labelling the AIADMK as “subservient to Delhi,” while, he alleged, key governance challenges such as rising debt and unmet promises remain unresolved.

With less than a year to go for the Assembly election, political observers expect sharper exchanges between rival alliances as negotiations and campaign strategies gather pace across Tamil Nadu.

