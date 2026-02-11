BJP raises concern on closure of Kannada schools by Karnataka government

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The BJP has raised concerns on the Karnataka government's decision to potentially close more than 600 Kannada-medium schools in the state. The party alleged that the government has gone bankrupt.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated that, "The Karnataka government has already closed 638 Kannada-medium schools. The state’s financial condition has deteriorated and the government has become bankrupt. It is unable even to pay salaries. That is why Kannada schools are being shut down. This is anti-Kannada and anti–Kannada schools."

"I strongly condemn this and demand that the Kannada schools be reopened", said Basavaraj Bommai.

Responding to a question about the Congress moving a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he claimed that the Opposition party is frustrated because it has been repeatedly losing elections.

"Its leaders are frustrated. As a result, they are behaving like urban Naxals in Parliament. Standing on benches and attacking the Speaker has crossed all limits. Congress women MPs are even coming up to the Prime Minister’s seat and trying to block his entry into the House. Such incidents have never occurred in the history of Parliament," he claimed.

When asked whether he had any hope that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who criticised the Union Budget in the House on Wednesday, would allow the proceedings of the House to run smoothly, Bommai replied that it was not clear what the LoP will do.

He claimed, "He does not speak about the people’s problems and creating disturbances has become his agenda. Most likely, the same will continue."

