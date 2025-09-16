BJP objects to farmers' land acquisition by K'taka govt for Integrated Township in Ramanagara

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday criticised the Karnataka Government for acquiring farmers' land in Bidadi, Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli for an Integrated Township in Ramanagara district, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Terming the acquisition of land as illegal, the BJP asked the government to immediately abandon it.

Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) at Bidadi is envisioned as India’s first and largest Artificial Intelligence-powered city. Spread around 9,000 acres and located just 30 km from Bengaluru, the project will be developed as Karnataka's next central business hub, based on the work-live-play model. However, farmers are protesting acquisition of land for the project.

Speaking after participating in the farmers' protest, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated that the Karnataka government was acquiring 9,600 acres of land in Bidadi, Byramangala, and Kanchugaranahalli in the name of the Greater Bengaluru project. Of this, 6,500 acres is agricultural land and there are more than 10 lakh coconut and mango trees there.

"Daily production of 6 lakh liters of milk reaches Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). More than 3,000 farmers and labourers depend on agriculture. The Congress-led government is acquiring such fertile lands and allotting sites," Ashoka stated.

"The Housing Board has acquired 560 acres of land and built sites. Yet, no one has constructed houses there. The Kempegowda Layout and Shivaram Karanth Layout are still vacant within Bengaluru city. Acquiring fertile land when so much is lying empty is a betrayal of the farmers," Ashoka claimed.

"Previously, when Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was the CM, he had returned the land to the farmers saying no acquisition was needed. Who in Ramanagara has asked for sites? The sites that have been made are already empty. This is illegal," Ashoka expressed outrage.

"We all support the farmers' struggle. The government should immediately drop this acquisition process. Someone from the government should have come and listened to the farmers' grievances. They should have pacified the farmers and talked to them. Instead, they are resorting to atrocities and acquiring the land. There is no need for work that ruins the farmers' lives," he said.

"Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar should de-notify it without any conditions and just return lands. The farmers have said they don't want any facilities. Most farmers have said they want their lands to remain as they are. Therefore, value the words of the majority of farmers. When our government comes to power, we will provide support to the farmers. I have discussed this with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The government should discuss with the farmers which zone it should be made into," Ashoka stated.

