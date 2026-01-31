BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flags fake Facebook ID, warns of attempts to tarnish his image

Varanasi, Jan 31 (IANS) A case has come to light involving a fake Facebook account being operated in the name of Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari. Following the revelation, Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell immediately initiated action. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person, and investigations are underway.

Speaking to media persons, Tiwari said, "My account has not been hacked, but a fake ID has been created in my name. Although all my official IDs are verified, I want to clarify that I had already filed a complaint about this on January 22. I don’t know how it is still not been traced, and the person is posting misleading content using my name and photos."

"I believe the authorities should track down this person through the legal procedure and ensure harsh penalties. It seems some people, possibly our opponents, are trying to tarnish my image, and the Opposition may also be involved", he added

The fake account, operating under the name 'Manoj Tiwari BJP' on Facebook, was using Manoj Tiwari’s photos, videos, and name. Misleading messages, false information, and posts unrelated to the MP or his team were being shared from this account, posing a risk to his public image and spreading confusion in society.

Manoj Tiwari filed a written complaint with the Cyber Police Station in New Delhi on January 22. He stated that an unknown person was using his name, photos, and videos without permission, which is illegal and misleading. Following the complaint, the cyber police conducted a preliminary investigation and found that the case falls under Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 356(3) of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on this, an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, New Delhi. Police have immediately initiated the process to get the fake Facebook account taken down. Investigators are working to identify the individuals behind the fake ID, their motives, and the extent of people affected. The police are also coordinating with Facebook to collect necessary data and information.

Delhi Police has warned that misuse of someone’s identity, name, photo, or videos on social media is a serious offence. Strict legal action is taken in such cases, and offenders can face severe punishment. The police have also appealed to the public to stay vigilant about suspicious accounts and report such cases to the Cyber Cell immediately.

