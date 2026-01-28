BJP MP Khagen Murmu's first wife joins Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) Aruna Mardi, the first wife of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) two-time Lok Sabha MP and state tribal front president Khagen Murmu, joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and State Education Minister Bratya Basu and State Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forests, Birbaha Hansda, handed Aruna Mardi the Trinamool flag at the party's headquarters.

During the joining ceremony, Bratya Basu introduced the new Trinamool Congress member, saying, "This is Aruna Mardi. She was formerly associated with the CPI-M. She was a leader of the Democratic Women's Front. Later, she joined the BJP. She played a crucial role in the election campaign of the then MLA, who later left the CPI-M and joined the BJP to contest for a Parliamentary seat -- that is, Khagen Murmu. Aruna Mardi also led several committees within the BJP. She also has a personal identity; she is the wife of BJP MP Khagen Murmu."

Minister Basu told that inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's work, she wanted to join the Trinamool Congress.

"Following Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's permission, she is joining the Trinamool Congress family today," he said.

At the press conference, with Aruna Mardi sitting beside her, Birbaha Hansda launched a scathing attack against the BJP.

Using tribal sentiments as a political weapon, Birbaha Hansda said, "Those who have true tribal blood in their veins will not join the BJP, no matter what. If tribal people want to survive, they must leave the BJP. The Central government does not recognise the religious practices of the tribals. Why should we support a party that doesn't allow us to practice our religion?"

After joining the Trinamool Congress, Aruna Mardi alleged that she was not getting opportunities to work in the BJP.

She said, "I am a working person. I want to work. But I wasn't getting that opportunity in the BJP. Inspired by Mamata Banerjee's ideals, I have joined the Trinamool today with the goal of working for the people."

She also added that although she had long desired to work for the people, she had become marginalised within the BJP.

She also said, "I want to work for the women of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities who are neglected and deprived of opportunities. That is why I joined this (Trinamool Congress) party."

Responding to a query from reporters, without directly naming BJP MP Khagen Murmu, she said, "Everyone has their own opinion. He may have joined the BJP, that's fine. I will also work according to my own wishes."

There was no official reaction from the BJP regarding the political development.

However, BJP's Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu told his close quarters that he had no relation with Aruna Mardi and there is no contact between them for last 12 to 13 years.

--IANS

sch/khz