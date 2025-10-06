BJP MP Khagen Murmu brutally attacked in North Bengal, cars vandalised

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants on Monday while on their way to meet the North Bengal landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.

While Ghosh sustained minor bruises, the two-time BJP MP sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

The incident took place in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal. The BJP MP was seen covered in blood, with a big injury on the left side of his face.

The BJP MP was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment. The miscreants also pelted stones at their vehicles and continued to attack with slippers, sticks and bricks until they were escorted out of the area by their security guards.

In a video message from his convoy, which was attacked by the miscreants, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said, "This is how we have been attacked. Not a single window of our car is intact. People pelted stones and bricks at us. Our MP is seriously injured. Total anarchy is prevailing in West Bengal."

Following the attack on the BJP MP, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Mamata Banerjee government and Trinamool Congress for orchestrating the attack.

He wrote on his X handle, "Mamata Banerjee is on full Panic Mode. She has realized it (quite late) that the people of West Bengal have despised her inhuman act of 'Dancing at Carnival with Celebrities' when North Bengal was reeling under floods and landslides, with many people losing their lives and thousands left shelterless."

"In contrast, @BJP4Bengal MLAs & MPs were on ground doing their bit to provide relief to the affected People. So, she has now pressed the panic button and has now unleashed her goons belonging from the 'Special Community' and incited them to attack the BJP MPs and MLAs so that they can be refrained from engaging in relief work," he said.

The BJP leader further said, "MP Shri Khagen Murmu was brutally attacked and has been left with bloody injuries in Nagrakata today when he was accompanying @BJP4Bengal President Shri Samik Bhattacharya to the flood affected areas. MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh's vehicle also came under attack in the presence of Police. Mamata Banerjee, you can't intimidate BJP."

Following days of incessant rain, which resulted in massive landslides killing at least 23 people as reported till Monday morning, the weather changed in the hills this morning. The rescue operations gained pace after the weather cleared, with many tourists, who were stranded, also coming down the hills.

Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for her failure to ensure security to an elected MP.

"Failed Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee, who, even after receiving news yesterday of the catastrophic devastation in North Bengal and the tragic loss of many lives, was seen celebrating on the Carnival stage at Red Road, has clearly shown how fearful she has become of the BJP West Bengal workers and leaders who have been tirelessly conducting rescue and relief operations on the ground since yesterday," he said on his X handle.

"Today in Nagrakata, while BJP MP Shri @khagen_murmu and @ShankarGhoshBJP, MLA and the chief opposition whip in the West Bengal Assembly were inspecting flood-affected areas and distributing relief, they were brutally attacked in the presence of the Mamata-police. Chief Minister @MamataOfficial, the people of Bengal will never forget this cowardice and shamelessness. From yesterday until today, the people of Bengal will punish every one of your immoral and inhuman acts of brutality. Shame!" Majumdar added.

--IANS

sch/dpb