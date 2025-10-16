BJP MP attack case: One more arrested in West Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) One more person has been arrested in connection with the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh in Nagrakata of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

With the fresh arrest, six people have been held in the assault case so far.

According to police sources, a search operation was conducted in the Nagrakata area on Wednesday night. A person named Mannan Sarkar was arrested by the officers investigating the incident.

Jalpaiguri Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Ahmed said on Thursday, "A person involved in the incident was arrested from Nagrakata on Wednesday night. His name is Mannan Sarkar. We will seek his custody after producing him in court. We are investigating whether anyone else was involved in the incident."

Earlier, five people were arrested from Nagrakata in connection with the attack on the BJP leaders.

According to the sources, several more people may be called for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police said that no one involved in the incident will be spared, and the entire matter is being thoroughly investigated.

Earlier this month, Murmu and Ghosh faced protests when they visited flood-hit areas in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, to provide relief material.

A large number of people attacked the BJP leaders with sticks and shoes. Stones were picked up from the river and hurled at their car, during which Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face. Both the leaders were later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the attack.

The BJP on Wednesday took out a protest rally in Central Kolkata, condemning the attack on its tribal MP and demanding strong action against the culprits.

BJP supporters were seen carrying traditional tribal weapons, bows and arrows.

They raised their voice against the Mamata Banerjee government over "atrocities" carried out on tribal groups in the state.

BJP leaders, MPs and MLAs, as well as several representatives of the tribal community, attended the rally.

