BJP moves Election Commission over ‘seal’ row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 (IANS) The controversy over the alleged use of the BJP’s official seal on a circular issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in connection with election procedures in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency has intensified, with the party approaching the Election Commission of India, alleging a larger political conspiracy.

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The BJP has strongly objected to the incident, claiming that attempts are being made to pass it off as a mere procedural lapse by an individual official.

What was initially seen as a procedural error has, according to the BJP, now assumed the dimensions of a “deliberate political plot” involving sections of the state administration and officials within the Election Commission.

Central to the BJP’s allegation is the role of an official, Jaisal P. Azeez, who it claims has links with organisations such as DYFI and SFI. The party contends that the officer, also identified as an NGO (CPI(M)-backed) union leader, was deliberately assigned election duty.

While action has reportedly been taken against the official who issued the letter, the BJP argues that this is an attempt to deflect attention from a deeper nexus.

The party has further alleged a “deal” between CPI(M) leaders and certain Election Commission officials.

It has questioned the propriety of appointing a Labour Department officer as Returning Officer in Nemom, where the Labour Minister V. Sivankutty is a candidate, pointing out that several other officials in the election setup are also from the same department.

Raising serious concerns, BJP State General Secretary S. Suresh asked how the official obtained the BJP’s seal and why, among hundreds of applications submitted to the Commission, only the BJP’s document was singled out and circulated.

He alleged that the Election Commission in the state is functioning as a “B-team” of the CPI(M) and that members of the NGO union are attempting to sabotage the poll process.

The BJP has formally lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking the immediate transfer of the official concerned and a comprehensive probe into the incident. It has also accused the ruling dispensation of misusing administrative influence to manipulate the poll process.

--IANS

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