BJP leaders, workers celebrating NDA's Bihar win attacked, arrested in West Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) BJP leaders and workers in two districts of West Bengal were either allegedly attacked by the Trinamool Congress workers or arrested by the police while they were celebrating the thumping victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar polls.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had issued a social media statement on Saturday morning claiming that the BJP's organisation district secretary of Cooch Behar, Ajay Roy, was harassed, dragged, and arrested by the cops at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, reportedly for publicly celebrating the victory of NDA in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The leaders of the opposition accused the West Bengal minister in charge of the North Bengal Development Department, Udayan Guha, of masterminding the harassment of Roy and his subsequent arrest.

According to Adhikari, Guha, who was referred to as a "criminal" by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the 2021 post-election violence case before the Calcutta High Court, had "directed the state police to arrest Roy".

"The Trinamool Congress party habitually misuses the police in this manner everywhere to vent their frustration against BJP leaders," Adhikari added.

Despite repeated attempts, Guha was unavailable for comments.

In another incident, around 12 BJP workers were attacked and injured by a group of around 50 people on Friday at Diamond Harbour in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal while they were celebrating the NDA's victory in Bihar.

The BJP district leadership alleged that the attackers were close associates of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In that attack, the BJP workers celebrating NDA's victory in Bihar were reportedly injured and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

In both cases, there was no response from the Trinamool Congress or the district police administration so far.

--IANS

