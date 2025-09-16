BJP leaders flag off 'Chalo Jeete Hain' raths from Patna

Patna, Sep 16 (IANS) The BJP's Bihar unit on Tuesday flagged off the 'Chalo Jeete Hain' - a rath campaign from Gandhi Maidan, Patna - to raise awareness among people about the achievements of the NDA government.

A total of 243 specially decorated raths have been launched, each representing one Assembly constituency.

The raths carry slogans and are equipped with LED screens to showcase a short film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, development works and achievements of the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government.

The campaign is expected to cover over 50,000 locations across Bihar, reaching both rural and urban households.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal were present at the flagging-off ceremony.

Samrat Choudhary stated, "Through these raths, we appeal to NDA workers to take the achievements of the government to every doorstep. PM Narendra Modi has always thought about Bihar and given many gifts for welfare and infrastructure. GST slab reductions will directly benefit the poor."

Nityanand Rai, MoS Home, said, "Under Dilip Jaiswal's leadership, 243 raths will go to every constituency, covering over 50,000 places. Each Rath will display the NDA government's achievements and a film on PM Modi's journey."

Dilip Jaiswal said, "These raths are based on PM Modi's vision of 'Chalo Sab Mil Kar Jeete Hai' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. It will spread the message of working for society, not personal interest."

He said these raths will go to every doorstep and raise awareness about the people-centric welfare measures of the NDA government.

The campaign is seen as a show of strength by the BJP in Bihar, aiming to consolidate grassroots support by showcasing the "double engine government's" developmental record and PM Modi's leadership vision ahead of the Assembly elections.

--IANS

ajk/svn