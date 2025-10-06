BJP leader blames Mamata govt for 'preconceived attack' on Khagen Murmu, Shankar Ghosh

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Monday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of orchestrating a "preconceived" attack on BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh in Jalpaiguri district.

Murmu and Ghosh were reportedly attacked by a mob while on their way to meet the people affected by landslides in North Bengal and to distribute relief materials.

While MLA Shankar Ghosh suffered minor bruises, two-time MP Khagen Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

Condemning the incident, Sinha told IANS, "When people were dying in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was dancing in the Kolkata carnival. We never saw anything like this before. She went there today, but our BJP leaders had already gone before her. This is why our leaders were attacked on the directions from Kalighat."

"Our leaders were brutally attacked. They were bleeding badly, and their cars were vandalised. If they did not have security, God knows what would have happened. Such an attack, which was preconceived, was not even investigated by the police. We demand a CBI inquiry into the matter because the police remain inactive. We also demand strict action against the accused," he added.

The attack took place in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, where the BJP MP was seen in a pool of blood, with a severe wound on the left side of his face. He was immediately taken to a nearby primary health centre for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the miscreants pelted stones, hurled bricks, and attacked the convoy with sticks and slippers until security personnel managed to escort the BJP leaders to safety.

In a video message from the site, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said, "This is how we have been attacked. Not a single window of our car is intact. People pelted stones and bricks at us. Our MP is seriously injured. Total anarchy is prevailing in West Bengal."

The violent incident occurred amid ongoing rescue operations in North Bengal following incessant rainfall and massive landslides that have claimed at least 23 lives as of Monday morning. With the weather improving, rescue efforts have intensified, and stranded tourists are being brought down safely from the hills.

--IANS

sd/uk