BJP lawmakers stage protest in Assembly complex over entry tax

Shimla, March 31 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers on Tuesday staged a protest at the Assembly complex here against the Congress government's decision to hike entry tax and impose a cess on petrol and diesel. ​

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Led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the BJP legislators denounced the government's policies as “anti-people”. They marched to the Assembly's main gate, where they launched scathing attacks on the government's functioning. ​

Former Chief Minister Thakur said while the Central government, taking cognizance of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, has provided relief to citizens by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10, the Sukhu government continued to take decisions that not only break the backs of the people but repercussions have now reached neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana, where people and transporters have taken to streets in protest against the hike of entry tax for vehicles not belonging to the state. ​

Citing specific figures, the Opposition clarified that the entry tax for small vehicles has been raised from Rs 40 to Rs 170, and for heavy vehicles, from Rs 40 to Rs 1,000. They argued that this move is not only irrational but also a suicidal step for Himachal's tourism economy. ​

“Furthermore, by passing an Act in the Assembly, the government has paved the way to impose a heavy burden on the public by levying a Rs 5 ‘widow and orphan cess’ on petrol and diesel.” ​

The Leader of the Opposition expressed concern that for residents of border districts, this decision would become a burden akin to daily “economic extortion”, pushing ordinary public life and commercial activities to the brink of a complete standstill. ​

“The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that in protest against this tax hike people from neighboring states have issued a warning to block the entry of vehicles into the state starting tonight, a move that could pose a major challenge to the state's law and order situation,” he said. ​

The BJP accused the government of neither learning any lessons from the deteriorating situation nor taking the public interest seriously; instead, by imposing unnecessary economic burdens, it is pushing the state toward economic anarchy. ​

The Opposition has issued a stern warning: if the government does not immediately withdraw the hike in entry tax and the cess imposed on fuel, keeping the public interest in mind, this agitation will be intensified further from the floor of the House to the streets. ​

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, in a statement in the Assembly after the lunch break, clarified the situation regarding the toll tax barriers by noting that confusion and discontent were being deliberately spread in this regard. ​

He announced that the toll tax structure had been reviewed once again and that a decision had been taken to revert the entry tax rates for vehicles, ranging from cars to 12-seater vehicles, to their previous levels. ​

He apprised the House that he had attempted to contact the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, by phone but was unable to reach him. ​

He said the entry tax for five-seater vehicles and those with six to 12 seats would now be levied at the original two-tiered rates, i.e., Rs 70 for five-seater cars and Rs 110 for vehicles with six to 12 seats. ​

Previously, these two categories had been merged, and a uniform rate of Rs 130 had been fixed. ​

He further informed the House that the fee for sixty-tyre trucks has been retained at Rs 320, while the rate for 10 to 14-tyre double-axle trucks has been fixed at Rs 570. ​

--IANS

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