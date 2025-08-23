BJP holing camps to deliver central schemes to households in Punjab: State party chief Jakhar

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising camps across Punjab to deliver the benefits of central government welfare schemes to households, said state party President Sunil Jakhar on Saturday.

He told the media here that these camps aim to make people aware of schemes like Ayushman Bharat Health Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Labour Cards, Vishwakarma Yojana, and other central schemes, while also providing access to these facilities.

He said that while the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab should have ensured that service centres provided the benefits of the central government schemes to the poor, the state government has failed in delivering its own schemes as well.

Around 8 lakh vehicle registrations in Punjab have been pending for months, forcing vehicle owners to run from office to office.

Jakhar said the state government is depriving people of their rights, as central schemes are not being made available at service centres. He said in the camp held on Friday at Raipura, 65 individuals received Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards of Rs 5 lakh each, despite attempts to block their access.

Additionally, 42 women filled forms under the Vishwakarma Yojana at the camp. Jakhar said he was there to create awareness among the people, but the Aam Aadmi Party does not want the poor to become aware and avail government benefits. That is why the 1076 helpline, which was launched for show, is now out of people’s reach.

The BJP leader also shared photographs from the camp, showing the people who benefited. He said this service demonstrates the BJP’s commitment to public welfare. “We can even go door-to-door to inform people about these schemes, but due to the Punjab government’s hurdles, people are not getting facilities on time,” Jakhar stated.

He said more than 8 lakh registration certificates (RCs) and an equal number of driving licences are pending in Punjab. Furthermore, 12.5 lakh farmers have been excluded from the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and 35 lakh people above 70 years of age have been deprived of health insurance benefits. Private hospitals are owed Rs 250 crore in arrears, due to which health services are being denied to people.

Slamming the state government, Jakhar said, “The Chief Minister only posts on Twitter, he doesn’t work. The Aam Aadmi Party government has betrayed the people.” In response to a question, he said that CSCs (Common Service Centres) can operate anywhere in Punjab, but lies are being spread about this.

Commenting on attempts to stop BJP camps, Jakhar said that leaders like Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora make such false statements at the behest of Delhi, showing they have no concern for people’s problems. “Wherever the BJP is in power, work is done smoothly. That is why people repeatedly elect BJP governments,” he said, adding that the BJP is committed to serving the people of Punjab as well.

--IANS

vg/uk