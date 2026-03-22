BJP hits back at CM Vijayan, claims party set to form govt in Kerala

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his recent remarks targeting the party, asserting that such statements reflect apprehension as public support for the BJP grows in the state.

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The response comes after Vijayan repeatedly claimed that the BJP has no prospects in Kerala and alleged that the party functions as a "B-team" of the Congress.

Reacting to the comments, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS, "The Chief Minister of Kerala these days is making statements against the BJP because he knows the BJP is coming. The Bharatiya Janata Party is coming to take over the seat. Be it Congress or the Left parties, both are worried since we won the Mayoral elections in Thiruvananthapuram."

"The people of Kerala have now decided to elect a BJP government in the state," he added.

Joining the criticism, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said the BJP is confident of expanding its footprint beyond traditional strongholds.

"A BJP government will be formed everywhere -- be it Kerala, Bengal or Tamil Nadu. PM Narendra Modi has done significant work in the progress and development of these states. The people will throw aside the parties who do nothing and will bring the BJP to power," he said.

Hitting back at the Kerala Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha President Syed Bhasha said the party is witnessing increasing support across communities.

"The Chief Minister of Kerala says that there is no chance of the BJP forming the government in Kerala. Since the BJP-allied government came to power in Andhra, the state has only seen tremendous progress. Minority and Christian communities are ready to support the BJP," he said.

"We will win maximum seats in Kerala. Development means PM Modi, and PM Modi means development. We will form a government in Kerala this time," he added.

Meanwhile, elections to the Kerala Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 9 to elect 140 members. The polling will take place in a single phase across all constituencies in the state.

--IANS

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