BJP has become a giant banyan tree due to ideological commitment: Rajasthan CM ​

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that works with the spirit of “Nation First,” where the nation comes before the party and the individual. ​

Sharma was addressing the state-level workshop of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Campaign 2026 at the BJP State Office in Jaipur.​

The Chief Minister said that training is a continuous process in the BJP and forms the foundation of its ideological strength. Driven by a single ideology, the party has today grown into a giant banyan tree across the country. ​

He said that a sense of responsibility among party workers leads to personality development, which in turn strengthens the process of nation-building. ​

Recalling the party’s ideological roots, he said that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was founded on October 21, 1951, under the leadership of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, with the spirit of 'nation first'.

​“This ideology, inspired by the thoughts of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, continued to evolve, and after the Emergency, the Bharatiya Janata Party was founded in 1980. Today, the BJP stands as the world’s largest political party,” he said. ​

He urged party workers to reach out to the last person in society, emphasising that a sense of duty is more important than rights. The BJP prioritises social responsibility along with political work, and the Chief Minister assured that both the central and state governments will always work in the public interest. ​

BJP State President Madan Rathore said that the objective of training is to ensure the active participation of every worker in the nation’s overall development. ​

Training programs will be conducted in various phases, from the booth level to the national level, and all officials must ensure that the learnings are disseminated to the district, division, and booth levels. ​

National Coordinator of the campaign and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that a nationwide training campaign will be conducted from March 7 to April 15.​

After the state-level workshop, programs will be held at the district, division, and booth levels. Training sessions will also be organised for fronts, cells, departments, public representatives, media, and social media teams. ​

He said that the campaign aims to strengthen ideological commitment, instill principled work conduct, provide knowledge of the party’s history and development, develop capable workers, and enhance awareness of national challenges and narratives. ​

MLA Ajay Mahawar, State General Secretary Mithilesh Gautam, State Coordinator of the campaign Santosh Ahlawat, and several other party officials were present at the workshop. ​

--IANS

arc/dan