BJP hails probe success as UN report flags Jaish-e-Mohammed link to Red Fort blast

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) As a United Nations counter-terrorism monitoring team has named Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in connection with the deadly blast at Delhi’s historic Red Fort, the BJP on Thursday said it reflects the success of India’s investigating agencies in uncovering the conspiracy behind the attack.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal asserted: "It is the success of our investigating agencies that they have reached the bottom of this entire bomb blast. With the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed coming forward, it is certainly a very big conspiracy. As more aspects come out in the investigation, the whole picture will become clear."

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "The masters of terrorists in Pakistan are being exposed one after another before the entire world. These savage terrorists are a threat not only to India but to global peace as well."

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal said the matter is being closely monitored. "The Ministry of Home Affairs is examining this matter very closely. The Government of India is vigilant. I believe that after ascertaining the facts, appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said Pakistan has been making false claims about eliminating Jaish-e-Mohammed. He said India has repeatedly raised the issue at the United Nations and other international forums due to the group’s continued terror activities against India.

"Pakistan has been making false claims that it has eliminated Jaish-e-Mohammed. However, due to their continued terrorist actions against India, we have repeatedly raised our voice at the United Nations and elsewhere," Bansal said.

He added that Pakistan claimed the group had been destroyed, but the latest UN Sanctions Monitoring Report shows otherwise.

"The report confirms that the November 10 blast at Delhi’s Red Fort, in which around 13 people were killed, was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed. This proves Pakistan’s claim is false. Jaish-e-Mohammed is still active and involved in terrorist acts," he said.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said: "This is very dangerous. If Pakistan is spreading terrorism in our country, then Pakistan must be taught a lesson in some way. No one benefits from terrorism."

In its latest report to the UN Security Council, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said one Member State had reported that JeM claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was also linked to the assault on the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, which killed 15 people. The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of Indian sovereignty, has long been considered a high-value target, making the reported link particularly significant in the regional security context.

The report further noted that on October 8, JeM leader Masood Azhar formally announced the establishment of a women-only wing named Jamaat ul-Muminat. According to the UN team, the new body was explicitly aimed at supporting terrorist attacks, marking a shift in recruitment and facilitation strategies by the group. Analysts say such moves mirror trends seen among other extremist organisations seeking to broaden their support base, expand logistics networks and evade security scrutiny by involving women in auxiliary and operational roles.

JeM, designated by the UN as an Al-Qaida-associated entity, has a long history of terrorist activity focused primarily on India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. Founded in 2000, the group has been blamed for several high-profile attacks, including strikes on security forces and civilian targets. Its leader, Masood Azhar, has been under UN sanctions for years, including travel bans and asset freezes.

