BJP hails PM Modi as he enters 25th year in governance (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life, describing his journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to India’s Prime Minister as one marked by dedication, service, and transformative governance.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the senior BJP leader said, “Today is a proud day for our country as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 24 years in public service and is entering his 25th year. His journey, which began in 2001 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, continues even today as a path of dedication and service.”

Highlighting the Modi government’s welfare achievements, Prasad stated that around 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line under PM Modi’s leadership.

“Today, the development of the poor is taking place in the country. The empowerment of women is progressing - they are excelling as Drone Didi, Air Force pilots and Jeevika Didi across various fields. The youth of the country are getting new opportunities,” he said.

The former Union Minister credited PM Modi’s vision for turning India into a global digital leader.

“Digital India,’ launched under PM Modi’s guidance, is praised worldwide. India has emerged as a significant global leader in digital payments, and more than four crore poor people in the country have received pucca (permanent) houses,” Prasad added, noting that India’s economy has become the world’s fourth-largest and is moving towards the third position.

Turning his attention to West Bengal, Prasad launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following violent incidents targeting BJP leaders, including MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh.

“Mamata ji, please stop talking about democracy. People of Bengal are fed up with infiltration, terrorism and vote-bank politics,” he said. “Why are those prominent intellectuals who once called Mamata ji a model of good governance silent today?”

He also equated the ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar (referring to former CM Lalu Yadav’s era) with the situation in West Bengal.

“The Jungle Raj was not only in Bihar, but today we are seeing the same thing in West Bengal under CM Mamta. Elected representatives, including an MP and an MLA, were being attacked brutally, and neither the CM nor her partymen have condemned the attack,” he added.

--IANS

sas/dan