BJP hails HC stay on K'taka govt order requiring approval to hold events in public venues

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of the BJP has welcomed the interim stay issued by the Dharwad Bench of the High Court on Tuesday on a recent order passed by the Congress-led state government mandating prior approval from authorities for holding events in public and state-owned venues.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, taking to X, stated: “The state government’s conspiracy against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is against the Constitution.”

Joshi further said: “The Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court has stayed the state government’s order that made it mandatory for private organisations to obtain prior permission to hold events in government premises. The court has stayed the government order that specifically targeted the activities of the RSS. This is a warning lesson to the Congress government, which follows unconstitutional policies. The Congress government must uphold and respect the basic principles of the Constitution.”

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, reacting to the development in Bengaluru, said: “The conspiracy and cunning move of the state government have been stopped by the court. This development is a setback for the Congress-led government in Karnataka and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

“Minister Priyank Kharge has been talking for the past few weeks about banning the RSS and has also raised other issues related to the organisation. Following this High Court judgment, the state government will now have to keep quiet. With today’s judgment, justice has prevailed,” he emphasised.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi said that the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature are interconnected through the Constitution, which ensures checks and balances.

“All three pillars of democracy function under the framework of the Constitution. If anything goes against it, it is the judiciary’s duty to protect the fundamental rights of citizens. Today’s court order has upheld the Constitution,” he stated.

In a setback to the Congress-led government in Karnataka, the High Court’s Dharwad Bench on Tuesday issued an interim stay on the government order requiring prior approval from authorities for conducting events in public and state-owned spaces.

The government had issued the order recently following a letter from Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a ban on RSS activities in public places and government-owned premises across the state. The move had sparked a political row and a heated exchange between Congress and BJP leaders.

The Bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order. The writ petition was filed by Punaschetana Seva Samsthe, an NGO, challenging the legality of the order. The petition contended that the directive -- which deems gatherings of more than 10 persons illegal and mandates prior permission from authorities for holding foot marches or public events -- is unconstitutional.

--IANS

