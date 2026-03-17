BJP govt working entirely on RSS agenda: Oppn backs Priyank Kharge

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A political controversy erupted after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the functioning and status of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it the "single most corrupt body" in the country. His remarks drew support from leaders of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, while the BJP strongly criticised the statements. Backing Kharge’s remarks, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said that the RSS plays a significant role in shaping the policies of the BJP.

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He stated, “The RSS is an important organisation of the BJP, and today BJP governments — whether at the Centre or in the states — are working entirely according to its agenda. This, in a way, challenges democratic values and constitutional norms.”

He further recalled that the RSS had been banned in the past, adding that there are no such restrictions today and alleging that the government functions in alignment with its agenda.

Another Samajwadi Party MP, Rajeev Kumar Rai, also criticised the organisation, stating that his party does not hold a favourable view of the RSS as it had no contribution to India’s Independence movement.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat echoed similar sentiments, referring to historical developments and stating that Sardar Patel had once imposed a ban on the RSS. He alleged that while the organisation claims to be non-political, it functions as the “mother organisation” of the BJP and seeks to impose its ideological agenda on the country.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput raised questions over the organisation’s financial transparency. He said that since the RSS is not a registered entity, its financial sources and expenditures remain unclear. He alleged that there is a possibility of financial irregularities and called for greater scrutiny.

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, also weighed in on the issue, alleging that many organisations and public figures are involved in corrupt practices.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar criticised the Congress, questioning why no action was taken during its decades in power.

He said, “When your government was in power, why did you grant permission? You should have cancelled their recognition. For 60 years, when your party governed the state and the country, you paid no attention. Now, after coming to power at the Centre, you suddenly see corruption.”

BJP State Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo dismissed Kharge’s remarks, calling them baseless and reflective of frustration. He said that the RSS has long worked to promote nationalist and Sanatan values and that such statements should be ignored.

--IANS

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