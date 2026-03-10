BJP flags doctors’ strike threat in Assembly; Karnataka govt assures of talks soon

Bengaluru, March 10 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday urged the state government to resolve the issues raised by doctors in Karnataka, following an announcement by the State Doctors’ Association to launch a strike from Thursday. Responding to the concerns, the government said it had invited representatives of the Doctors’ Association for a meeting.

The government expressed hope that the matter would be resolved through discussions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly, BJP State General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar said doctors across the state had called for an indefinite strike over several demands.

“Doctors in the state have given a call for an indefinite strike. Their main demands include supply of medicines, a proper transfer policy and filling of vacant posts. They have said they will shut down OPD services from Wednesday and from the 16th they have announced that even emergency services will be stopped,” he said. "This is most concerning," he added.

Sunil Kumar said the president of the Doctors’ Association had claimed that the government had been warned about the agitation a month ago but had not invited them for discussions.

“I appeal to the government not to take harsh measures such as invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) or adopt a confrontational approach. The government should talk to them and resolve the issue,” he said.

Senior Congress MLA, Ashok M. Pattan, also expressed concern over the proposed strike, stating that it would directly affect poor patients who depend on government hospitals.

“In this background, the government should call the doctors’ fraternity for talks and resolve the crisis. The other issues can be addressed in a phased manner later,” he said.

Responding to the discussion, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government had already held two rounds of talks with the doctors’ association and had conveyed the steps taken to address their concerns through the department’s Commissioner.

“They are seeking rectification of Cadre & Recruitment (C&R) rules which have not been revised for nearly 12 to 20 years. The Chief Minister and I are keen to resolve the issue and we are working towards it,” he said.

Rao said some of the issues raised by doctors had also emerged during last year’s counselling process and the government had assured them that corrective measures would be taken this year.

“We are ready to call them for a meeting with the Chief Minister and resolve the issues wherever possible. In the interest of the public and my portfolio, I have to monitor the situation carefully,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that a solution could be found through dialogue and said the doctors’ representatives had been invited for discussions later in the day.

