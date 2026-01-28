BJP driven by ideology, not power; Nation First is its core principle: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Jan 28 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a “party with a difference” that functions on the principle of “Nation First” and is guided by ideology rather than the pursuit of power.

While addressing the state-level orientation programme of newly elected Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs), Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) and Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs), the Chief Minister contrasted this with other political parties, stating that the BJP prioritises service to the nation and society above individual or party interests.

Congratulating the BJP organisation for its performance in the recent Panchayat elections, the Chief Minister described the results as historic, stating that the party secured an overwhelming presence across the state. He extended his congratulations to party workers and newly elected representatives, noting that a large number of first-time representatives, including graduates and postgraduates, had entered the Panchayati Raj system.

Underscoring the importance of discipline, ideological clarity and grassroots empowerment, Khandu said the orientation programme was aimed at equipping newly elected representatives with clarity on party ideology, responsibilities, conduct and coordination with government systems.

He informed that separate training programmes for Panchayati Raj representatives would also be conducted by the Panchayati Raj Department over the coming days. Tracing Arunachal Pradesh’s democratic journey, he said the state is relatively young in the democratic process, having been formally named and brought under a structured democratic framework only after 1972.

He said that despite historical neglect after Independence, the state has witnessed significant transformation over the last decade, particularly after the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khandu stressed that development is a continuous process, but said the pace and efficiency of development depend on governance quality.

He asserted that the difference in governance over the last 10 years was clearly visible and urged Panchayat representatives to strengthen democratic institutions at the grassroots. Emphasising the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in achieving the vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, the Chief Minister said true development cannot be limited to metropolitan cities and must begin from villages and Panchayats.

He said empowered Gram Panchayats would lead to stronger constituencies, districts, states and ultimately a developed nation.

The Chief Minister reminded newly elected representatives that they are now public figures and their conduct reflects not only on themselves but also on the party. He cautioned that the BJP has a strong monitoring and reporting system at the grassroots level and stressed the need for discipline, integrity and accountability.

Khandu assured Panchayat representatives that the government respects the autonomy of Panchayati Raj Institutions and stated that there would be no interference from MLAs in Panchayat functions. He added that the state government would further strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions by enhancing support systems and decentralising power.

Urging better coordination between party organisation and governance, the Chief Minister suggested integrating elected Panchayat members into booth-level party committees to ensure effective implementation of government schemes and stronger organisational cohesion.

Khandu called upon Panchayat representatives to familiarise themselves with central and state government schemes, including flagship programmes, and act as facilitators for the last-mile delivery of benefits to the poorest sections of society.

He stressed that public service requires knowledge, continuous learning and proactive engagement with officials and institutions. The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of training, leadership development and ideological grounding, stating that the BJP is not merely a political party but a disciplined, service-oriented movement guided by the principle of “SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas”.

Khandu also warned that the party would not hesitate to take action against representatives who fail to uphold discipline and performance standards. He urged all elected Panchayat representatives to work as a team, remain active and committed, and contribute meaningfully towards the goal of a developed Arunachal Pradesh.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong, Vice President cum Convenor Chow ZingnuNamchoom, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, MLAs, party office-bearers and senior BJP leader Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Public Policy Research Centre Director Dr Sumeet Bhasin, Nitin Vilas Mahadik and Nido Sakter attended the orientation programme.

--IANS

sc/uk