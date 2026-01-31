BJP demands resignation of K'taka Home Minister over drug issue

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for the resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara, alleging that the police have failed to address the drug problem.

BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh told the media that it is unfortunate that Karnataka, especially Mysuru and Bengaluru, is becoming a center for drug activity.

He demanded the immediate resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara and called for the suspension of the Mysuru Police Commissioner, alleging that false information was provided regarding the absence of narcotics during the Mysuru raid.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently dismantled a major inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and an illegal drug manufacturing lab in Mysuru, Karnataka. Authorities seized drugs valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, cash totaling Rs 25.6 lakhs, a Toyota Fortuner, and over 500 kilograms of chemicals.

Home Minister Parameshwara expressed surprise at the NCB's findings, stating that state police had informed him nothing was recovered during the raids. He added that he would re-examine the facts.

Mahesh urged the Congress-led government to take decisive action to eliminate drug activity in Karnataka.

Mahesh alleged that law and order in the state has deteriorated severely.​

He noted that the National Crime Bureau has repeatedly reported incidents of drug manufacturing and distribution throughout Karnataka. He added that police from Gujarat and Maharashtra have recently dismantled drug factories in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

He stated that as the Gujarat Anti-Drugs Bureau continued its investigation, another drug manufacturing unit in Mysuru was raided on Saturday, production was stopped, and four individuals were arrested.

He claimed the Narcotics Crime Bureau in Surat has confirmed the raid. Despite this, Mahesh alleged the state government is attempting to conceal these incidents.

Mahesh accused the Home Minister of misleading the public about the materials seized from the drug factory.

He also alleged that Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar provided false information by stating no illegal substances were recovered during the raid. He described it as deeply concerning that Mysuru Rural police later recovered opium worth crores of rupees from the homes of the accused's relatives.

Mahesh criticised the government, stating that repeated incidents of drug trafficking and an “inefficient” Home Minister have led to a breakdown in law and order.

He alleged that the Congress government’s misrule has turned Karnataka into “Udta Karnataka,” with drug trafficking negatively influencing the youth. He further claimed that murders, extortion, crimes against women, and law-and-order failures are increasing, reflecting poorly on the current state government.

