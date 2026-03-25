BJP delegation meets Punjab Governor, seeks CBI probe into official’s suicide

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) A delegation of the BJP, led by the party’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar, on Wednesday met with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here and demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide case of Divisional Magistrate Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

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Speaking to the media, Jakhar said, “When ministers of the government themselves are facing allegations, how can one expect a fair investigation from that government?” He said the deceased’s family and the people of Punjab are demanding a CBI probe to ensure justice.

Jakhar said while the people are fighting for justice, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is busy campaigning in Gujarat for his party leadership, reflecting the government’s lack of sensitivity. He also questioned how justice can be expected when senior officials like the Chief Secretary and the DGP are seen participating in political activities at a rally in Moga.

He said, “This is why the party approached the Governor demanding a CBI probe”. Jakhar said the Opposition “plays an important role in a democracy, but in Punjab the Congress appears as if it is functioning under the influence of Chief Minister Mann”.

He said Congress MPs had earlier demanded a CBI inquiry in the Parliament, but when Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked them to submit a written request, some Congress MPs backed out under pressure from the Chief Minister. He said this “shows how Congress has surrendered before the AAP government”.

He concluded by saying that the BJP is fighting this battle for justice with full determination and will appeal to all elected representatives to write to the authorities demanding a CBI probe. He emphasised that the struggle will continue until justice is served.

The BJP delegation comprised working state President Ashwani Sharma and party leaders Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Som Prakash, Tikshan Sood, Manpreet Singh Badal, Keval Singh Dhillon, Jangi Lal Mahajan, Dinesh Singh Babbu, Jeevan Gupta, Sarabdeep Singh Virk, Anil Sareen, Parminder Singh Brar, Harvinder Singh Sandhu, Harjeet Singh, Amarpal Singh Boni, Rajbir Sharma and Vineet Joshi.

--IANS

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