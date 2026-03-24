BJP chief Nitin Nabin to begin two-day Bengal visit today ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Nitin Nabin, the national president of the BJP, is set to arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday for a pivotal two-day visit focused on bolstering the party’s organisational machinery ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

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This marks Nabin’s first visit to the state since the election announcement, underscoring the central leadership’s intensified focus on West Bengal, which remains a key political battleground.

Party insiders describe the visit as part of a broader strategy to energise grassroots workers and fine-tune campaign preparedness.

During his stay on March 24 and 25, Nabin is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with senior state leaders, campaign coordinators, and core committee members in Kolkata. The discussions are expected to centre on strengthening booth-level organisation, improving coordination between central and state leadership, and sharpening communication strategies to effectively reach voters.

A senior leader from the BJP’s West Bengal unit stated that the primary focus of these meetings will be the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections scheduled for next month. The party aims to consolidate its organisational base and address gaps identified in its previous electoral performances.

In parallel with Nabin’s visit, the BJP is preparing to release its election manifesto, referred to as a “Sankalp Patra,” later this week. According to party sources, the manifesto is likely to be unveiled on March 28. Efforts are underway to have Union Home Minister Amit Shah present in the state to formally launch the document at a major public event.

Before releasing the manifesto, the state committee will discuss its final contents with Nitin Nabin during his two-day visit to West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already released its manifesto on March 20, outlining a 10-point development agenda for the state. The manifesto timelines of the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are yet to be announced.

--IANS

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