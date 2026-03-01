BJP chief Nitin Nabin slams Mamata govt over illegal infiltration and SIR protest in Bengal

Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) BJP President Nitin Nabin, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, urging people to put an end to the misrule by ousting the government from power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking at the launch of BJP's Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal from Cooch Behar district, Nabin said, "We have to free Bengal from misrule of the corrupt Trinamool Congress government. People in Bengal are yearning for change. This time people want real 'poriborton' (change)."

He also criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly sheltering infiltrators in the state and allowing them to cast votes in the elections by facilitating them with voter cards.

"Recently, Mamata Banerjee rushed to the Supreme Court to protect infiltrators in Bengal electoral rolls, as they are her party's vote bank. The Trinamool Congress has been winning elections after elections with the support of illegal voters. After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, names of more than 50 lakh infiltrators, who were taking away jobs, removed from Bengal electoral rolls," the BJP President said.

"We must not only drive out infiltrators from West Bengal but also establish decisive government that can usher in overall development. In Bengal, Mamata didi provided protection to infiltrators by helping them obtain fake documents. This has to end now. The BJP will ensure that not a single infiltrator find place in Bengal voter's list," Nabin added.

The BJP, on Sunday, began the 'Parivartan Yatra' with four public rallies from Cooch Behar, Krishnanagar in Nadia, Kulti in West Burdwan and Garbeta in West Midnapore.

The remaining five yatras will commence on March 2 from Islampur in North Dinajpur, Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, Hasan in Birbhum, Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas, and Amta in Howrah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off the yatra from Mathurapur on Monday while Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the same programme in Amta.

Meanwhile, while speaking at the Parivartan Yatra in Krishnanagar of Nadia district, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the same issue.

"Mamata Banerjee is trying to turn West Bengal into hub of infiltrators. There is no law and order here. Mamata Banerjee didn't allow Ayushman Bharat in Bengal. She deprived nearly 40 lakh families of free treatment," Nadda said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while speaking to IANS in West Burdwan district, said, "The Election Commission has corrected everything, and all discrepancies have been resolved. People who are not Indian will not remain on the voter list. The people of Bengal have made up their minds and the change is inevitable."

