BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses UDF & LDF of competing for 'anti-Sanatan' stance in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, on Friday, launched a sharp attack on Kerala's two major political fronts, accusing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) of competing to project themselves as "anti-Sanatan" forces, in remarks that underscore the party's aggressive Hindutva pitch ahead of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections scheduled to be held earlier this year.

In a strongly-worded statement, BJP President Nabin said, "There appears to be a competition between the UDF and LDF to position themselves as "anti-Sanatan". On one hand, the UDF openly allies with organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muslim League, and they have even prevented us from reading the Ramayana."

The LDF, meanwhile, is plagued by corruption and has shown little regard for our faith, including disrespecting Lord Ayyappa.

Overall, the allies of both the UDF and LDF have consistently taken actions that hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatana Dharma.

There are several examples to their (LDF and UDF's) "anti-Sanatan" stances, he said, and stressed to corroborate, adding, "For example, the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu-led DMK government has also restricted to perform the Deepam Puja in temples."

The comments come as BJP President Nabin embarked on a high-profile two-day visit to Kerala on Friday, his first major state tour since assuming the BJP's top post on January 20, 2026, making him the youngest National President in the party's history at the age of 45.

During the visit to Kochi, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, the BJP President has held a programme to review organisational preparations, hold meetings with state party leaders, booth presidents, and NDA allies, and engage in public outreach to strengthen the party's base in a state where it has historically struggled to make electoral inroads.

BJP President Nabin's remarks echo broader BJP narratives in Kerala, where the party has repeatedly accused the UDF of cozying up to radical Islamist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami for vote-bank politics, and criticised the LDF for alleged "anti-Hindu" stances, including past controversies surrounding the Sabarimala temple and Lord Ayyappa's traditions.

References to preventing Ramayana recitals appear to allude to alleged restrictions or objections in certain contexts, while the Lord Ayyappa's mention revives memories of the 2018-2019 Sabarimala protests over women's entry, which the BJP positioned as a defence of faith.

The BJP President's Kerala outreach also includes booth-level engagements and wall painting activities, indicating intensified grassroots efforts.

The BJP has long positioned itself as the sole protector of Sanatana Dharma and cultural traditions against what it calls divisive or faith-disrespecting politics by political rivals.

