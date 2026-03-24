BJP calls party worker's death in Bengal's Raidighi 'shameful', attacks Trinamool

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) BJP leaders on Tuesday attacked the Trinamool Congress after a local BJP worker was found dead in West Bengal's Raidighi, calling the incident 'shameful'.

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BJP's West Bengal general secretary Locket Chatterjee told reporters, "They (Trinamool) are now attacking BJP workers. Bullet, knife, all this is happening now. The entire country comes to know when elections are happening in West Bengal. It is very shameful. The people of Bengal will reply to this in 2026 (Assembly elections)."

Accusing the Trinamool Congress, BJP MLA Ashok Dinda told IANS, "If the Trinamool wants to win, the candidate will have to get killed. This keeps on happening everywhere."

He further accused the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party of "hooliganism".

"The Trinamool Congress has only one way which is hooliganism, and the party can win with this only."

Dinda added, "It is very unfortunate that in West Bengal, working for elections and then losing his life before the polls could take place. It is a very shameful situation."

Appealing for action, he said, "I urge the police and Election Commission to punish the guilty and arrest all the Trinamool Congress cadres."

Papiya Adhikari, BJP candidate for the Jadavpur Assembly constituency also echoed similar sentiment.

Condemning the incident, she said, "It is very unfortunate. So much of atrocity is happening, something or the other needs to be done. They (Trinamool) are creating atrocity, so we can't sit silent."

Emphasising on BJP National President Nitin Nabin's visit to West Bengal on Tuesday, she said, "We will speak about all this with Nitin Nabin."

She further spoke about CM Mamata Banerjee accusing the Election Commission.

Adhikari said, "She will say all this nonsense, rubbish, lies."

Meanwhile, the recovery of the body of the local BJP worker, identified as Kishor Majhi, in Raidighi of South 24 Parganas district, sparked widespread tension in the area on Tuesday.

The cops have arrested the deceased man's wife and her alleged lover for the killing. It is reported that the arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the deceased man's father.

The deceased worker's sister-in-law told mediapersons, "Gobinda Haldar — our neighbour — is the one who committed this act. There used to be a domestic discord in this household due to his illicit relationship with her. We do not believe there is any political angle to this."

The 39-year-old BJP worker served as the vice-president of the BJP unit for Booth No. 216.

Late on Monday night, local residents discovered Kishor’s mutilated body near the bank of a pond adjacent to his home. He was rushed to the Raidighi Rural Hospital, but it was too late as doctors pronounced him dead.

Upon receiving information, police recovered the body sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Launching an enquiry, the police initially detained three individuals for questioning.

Ultimately, the police arrested the deceased BJP worker's wife, Anima Das and her alleged lover, Gobinda Haldar.

--IANS

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