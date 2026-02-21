BJP calls LoP ‘Lashkar-e-Rahul’ over shirtless protest by Youth Congress

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Following the shirtless protest by Youth Congress workers at India AI Impact Summit, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday targeted the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, referring to him as 'Lashkar-e-Rahul' and stating that the country would never forget the incident.

Read More

Speaking to reporters, Trivedi said, “At the AI Summit, on one hand, we witnessed a magnificent display of India’s talent and intellect. On the other hand, we saw a shameful display of the Congress party’s pettiness and obscenity. What the Congress has done is not politics. It cannot simply be dismissed as negative politics.”

He further remarked, “It is like treason against the nation. At a time when the entire country is agitated and angry, such behaviour is unacceptable. Never before has it happened that during any international summit — including those held during Congress governments — such low-level protests were staged. I believe the people of this country will never forgive such a disgraceful act.”

Trivedi added that when the country is organising a major AI Summit and showcasing its technological progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such actions only tarnish India’s global image.

“Earlier, Rahul Gandhi used to go abroad and make objectionable remarks. Now, the so-called soldiers of ‘Lashkar-e-Rahul’ are attempting to malign the country’s image in front of world leaders,” he said.

He concluded by stating that the Congress party has repeatedly crossed the boundaries of political decorum, blurring the line between democratic opposition and irresponsible conduct.

Meanwhile, workers of the BJP staged a protest outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, condemning the demonstration by Youth Congress members during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The protest followed an announcement made on Friday by Virendra Sachdeva, who said he would lead a march from Man Singh Road roundabout to the Congress office at 24 Akbar Road to denounce what he termed as hooliganism by Youth Congress workers at the summit venue.

--IANS

jk/rad