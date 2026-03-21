BJP blames Rahul Gandhi's 'attitude', 'immature politics' for Assam Cong leaders quitting party

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, blamed the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "attitude" and his "immature politics" for the current political crisis the party is facing in Assam, which is scheduled to go to polls on April 9.

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Last week, Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi quit the Congress and joined the BJP. His son Prateek Bordoloi also withdrew his candidature from the Margherita Assembly constituency.

Earlier, former Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah also quit the Congress before joining the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, said, "It once seemed that (Congress MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would take the Congress in a slightly different direction. But due to pressure or other reasons, she is now working under the leadership of (Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition) Rahul Gandhi."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as Chairperson of the Congress Screening Committee for Assam.

Tiwari said that if anyone’s image has suffered the most, it is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's.

"And it does not seem that the country will accept this (Gandhi) family anymore," he added.

Moreover, blaming LoP Gandhi for the exit of leaders from Congress, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "The kind of attitude Rahul Gandhi has in Congress, hardly anyone will be left with him (in the party). Afterall, everyone thinks about the country first."

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal also accused LoP Rahul Gandhi of "constantly putting Congress down due to his immature politics".

"This brother-sister duo (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) keep dividing it among themselves, nothing else," he told IANS.

BJP leader Rohan Gupta alleged "internal politics" within the Congress.

He said, "If this is happening despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being made the in-charge (Chairperson of the Assam Screening Commitee), I think it seems to be the internal politics of Congress."

Gupta noted displeasure of leaders within the Congress.

"Everybody knows that the Assam Congress President (Gaurav Gogoi) is also disappointed. So whatever is visible in Assam is a trailer of how the Congress functions internally. How they lack trust on each other," he said.

Gupta added, "When Congress is unable to protect itself then how will the people of Assam trust them."

Meanwhile, the Congress, on Friday, released another list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming nominees across key constituencies while leaving a set of seats for its ally, Raijor Dal.

--IANS

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