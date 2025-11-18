BJP appoints central observer for Bihar legislative party leader election

Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) The process of forming a new government in Bihar has gained momentum as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board has appointed the central observer to oversee the election of the BJP Legislative Party leader.

According to a press statement issued by the BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been appointed as the central observer.

He will be assisted by the Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who have been named co-observers.

These leaders will supervise the legislative party meeting where the new leader of the BJP Legislature Party is expected to be elected.

Besides central observers, senior leaders of the BJP, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, and other leaders, will also be present.

Meanwhile, government formation efforts in Bihar are moving rapidly.

The NDA legislature party meeting will be held on November 19, during which the alliance will formally elect its leader.

Nitish Kumar is expected to resign the same day, after which the 17th Bihar Legislative Assembly will be dissolved.

On November 20, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

The event is set to be a grand celebration, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from various states, Deputy Chief Ministers, and several prominent personalities expected to attend.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said that preparations are underway on a war footing.

The new Cabinet of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government will take oath at the historic Gandhi Maidan.

During the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election, the BJP won 89 seats, the Janata Dal(United) 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha(Secular) five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.

On the other side, the Rashtriya Janata Dal was reduced to 25 seats. Congress won six seats, the Left won only Three. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won five seats, IP Gupta-led Indian Inclusive Party won one seat, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won one.

--IANS

ajk/khz