BJP announces 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Tuesday that the party would undertake 'Parivartan Rath Yatras' in West Bengal as part of its campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Read More

Announcing the programme, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that after 34 years of CPI-M rule, people gave Trinamool Congress a chance to come to power in the state hoping for a change.

"But in the last 15 years, democratic rights have been eroded in the state and corruption has taken an institutional form. In a bid to reach out to the people with the message to defeat Trinamool Congress in the upcoming state Assembly polls, parivartan yatras will be taken out across the state," Bhattacharya added.

The BJP is set to organise nine yatras across the state.

The yatra will start on March 1 from Cooch Behar South, Krishnanagar South, Garbeta, Raidighi and Kulti, and on March 2 from Islampur, Sandeshkhali, Hasan and Amta.

The programme will be suspended on March 3 and March 4 on the occasion of the Dol Yatra and Holi.

From March 5 to 10, this programme will cover a total of more than 5,000 km visiting various Assembly constituencies in the state.

Nearly 60 big and more than 300 small public meetings are planned as part of the programme.

There will be raths, tableaus and campaigns in each Assembly constituency.

It has been told that the programme will culminate with a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata at the end of March.

State BJP President Bhattacharya has also indicated that several Central BJP leaders may be present at the inaugural stage of the yatras.

He has urged people from all sections of society to participate in this programme.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a short visit to West Bengal on Wednesday.

Union Minister Shah is likely to arrive at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday afternoon.

From there, the Union Home Minister will fly via a helicopter to Mayapur in Nadia district where he is scheduled to participate in several programmes at the ISKCON temple where he will spend nearly two hours.

Sources said that Union Home Minister Shah will participate in the 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Thakur at the ISKCON in Mayapur.

Union Home Minister Shah will first visit ISKCON's Shankhabhavan, followed by Padmabhavan.

There, the Union Minister may hold a special meeting with Hindu saints and monks.

Later, Amit Shah will attend the 152nd birth anniversary programme of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur.

However, he will not hold any political programmes.

After visiting Mayapur, Union Minister Shah will return to Delhi on Wednesday evening.

--IANS

sch/khz