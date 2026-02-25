BJP alleges diversion tactics in Sabarimala gold case after tantri's arrest

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (IANS) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday accused the CPI(M)-led government of orchestrating a "deliberate diversion" in the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala, following his visit to the shrine's Tantri, Kantararu Rajeevaru, at a private hospital here.

Rajeevaru, who was released on bail last week after spending 40 days in jail in connection with the case, was admitted to hospital the other day.

Chandrasekhar said he visited the Tantri as a matter of duty after learning about his health condition.

"I am not justifying anything that is happening in Sabarimala, nor is it my job to comment on the investigation. But to arrest a person like him on the basis of a remand note that had absolutely nothing against him is deeply troubling," the BJP leader told reporters.

Referring to the court's observations while granting bail, Chandrasekhar claimed there was "not even an iota of evidence" against the Tantri.

The real question, he said, was why he was arrested in the first place without substantive material.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), acting under the instructions of the Chief Minister as Home Minister, sought to divert attention from Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan and former Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

He claimed the spotlight was turning harsh on the ministers over alleged lapses that enabled broker and prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti to gain unfettered access to the temple, leading to the theft of 4.5 kg of gold.

“Why has no case been filed against those constitutionally bound to protect Kerala’s temples? Why are they not in jail?” he asked, terming the Tantri’s arrest a calculated move to shift focus.

He also criticised remarks made against the Tantri in the Assembly, saying it was unfair to target a person who could not defend himself on the floor of the House.

Asserting that Kerala represents values, heritage and faith, Chandrasekhar said the BJP and NDA would "stand up and protect devotees" against any attempt to intimidate or exploit their beliefs.

