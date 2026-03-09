BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘open warning’ to Bengali Hindus in viral speech clip​

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has flayed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her widely circulated remarks on social media.
The BJP’s national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, on Monday sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she had issued an "open warning" to Bengali Hindus during a recent public address or dharna programme.
In a post on his X handle (@pradip103), Bhandari shared a video clip purportedly showing Banerjee stating, “We exist, that is why all of you are safe. If we were not here, when a certain community comes together as a group and surrounds you, they would finish you off in one second.”
He described the remark as an "open threat" to Bengali Hindus, claiming it reflected desperation amid Trinamool’s slipping ground support.
Bhandari further accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of resorting to "open Bengali Hindu hate" through such statements, framing it as part of a broader pattern of polarisation.
The quoted statement, widely circulated on social media with similar posts from multiple BJP-aligned accounts and supporters, has sparked intense online debate.
Several users shared the same clip, interpreting it as Banerjee implying that her political presence or Trinamool’s governance acts as a protective barrier for Hindus against potential threats from another community.
While the exact context of Banerjee's speech, reportedly made from a "Dharna Drama Manch" (a protest or public platform), remains under scrutiny, no immediate official clarification or denial from the Chief Minister's office or Trinamool has surfaced.
The remark appears to have been part of a larger address amid ongoing political tensions in the state, possibly linked to recent protests, assembly disruptions, or community-related issues.
BJP leaders have amplified the clip to highlight what they call Trinamool’s alleged anti-Hindu bias and vote-bank politics.
As West Bengal heads toward electoral battles, such exchanges underscore deepening political divides in the state.
