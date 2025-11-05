BJD leader Pritiranjan Gharai seeks ECI probe into alleged police raid at his home

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (IANS) Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and the party’s star campaigner for the upcoming Nuapada by-election, Pritiranjan Gharai, has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding an immediate and impartial inquiry by a neutral agency into the recent alleged unlawful raid by local police at his rented accommodation on Khariar Road in Nuapada district.

The former minister, in his letter, which was made public on Wednesday, urged the ECI to take stringent action against the “violators of law” before the Nuapada bypoll scheduled to be held on November 11.

“On October 31, while I was engaged in the election campaign at Mota Nuapada Gram Panchayat under Nuapada Block and absent from the residence, at about 13.22 p.m., a group of police personnel unlawfully entered my private rented residence situated at Khariar Road without any search warrant, authorisation or order of the competent authority for inspection,” alleged Gharai.

The senior BJD leader further added that though the caretaker of the house told the police personnel about his absence and that he would return within a short time for lunch, the police personnel forcibly entered his residence.

He accused the police officials of damaging and destroying the household articles, campaign materials and other personal belongings during the illegal intrusion, causing substantial loss and mental harassment to him.

“The above action of the police personnel amounts to a gross misuse/abuse of the official machinery and is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which mandates neutrality and prohibits the use of official authority to intimidate or obstruct political activity of any campaigner,” Gharia added.

The ‘unlawful’ action by cops also amounts to a violation of his fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India, and clearly reflects a malafide intention to create a climate of fear among campaigners and supporters of the BJD.

He called the action of the police authorities undemocratic, barbaric and not acceptable in a civilised society.

