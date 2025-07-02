Bihar's lost glory can be restored only by NDA: Rajnath Singh

Patna, July 2 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Bihar's lost glory can be restored only by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing BJP's State Working Committee meeting at Gyan Bhavan in Patna ahead of the state Assembly polls, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown that India can progress with strong leadership, clear intentions, and policies rooted in national interest.

Slamming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress for making Bihar backward, Defence Minister Singh advised BJP workers to counter the "misinformation" spread by the opposition with facts.

He claimed, "RJD and Congress will again try to divide people based on caste and religion. Their politics of hatred must be answered with the BJP's politics of service."

Defence Minister Singh urged the workers to embrace the "politics of service" to counter the opposition's politics of division.

Calling the meeting a "Sankalp Sabha" rather than a routine organisational gathering, Rajnath Singh emphasised that the BJP workers are engaged in the "sadhana of nation-building" and that this dedication has become a force for change in Bihar.

"I have observed BJP workers for 40 years. If you speak to them with love and affection, they will give their heart to the party and the country. Workers cannot be made to work by creating fear; they will do anything when approached with respect and love," he said.

The Defence Minister urged BJP workers to undertake five tasks for the elections.

Defence Minister Singh appealed to the workers not to limit activities to speeches; rather, ask people about their experiences with government schemes and use Bihar's historical glory as an inspiration, reminding people that it is the land of the world's largest ancient republic and the birthplace of Lord Buddha and Mahavira.

Rajnath Singh also asked the workers to promote nation-building, not just government formation.

The Defence Minister said that the BJP's politics is driven by the mission of building society and the nation, in contrast with Congress and RJD, which he described as parties motivated only by the desire for power.

He also asked party workers to make people aware of the Modi government's achievements.

"Take the record of 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Modi to every home, ensuring people understand the developmental work done at the national level," he said.

The Defence Minister's address aims to instil discipline and mission focus among BJP workers as the party gears up to expand its organisational and electoral outreach across the state's villages and urban centres.

