Bihar’s ‘Jeevika Didi’ kitchens turn aspirations into reality for thousands of women

Bihar Sharif, Nov 1 (IANS) The "Jeevika Didi" kitchens in Bihar are doing more than serving meals -- they are changing the lives of women across the state, turning aspirations into reality and empowering them to become self-reliant. From humble beginnings to financial independence, the programme has become a beacon of hope for thousands of women.

Pushpa, a Jeevika Didi for over 15 years, shared her experience with IANS: "I have been associated with the Jeevika canteen for five years. Earlier, we lived in the village and struggled with small loans and limited income. Now, working in this canteen has transformed our lives. My children are getting an education, and we live comfortably.

"This programme has taught me a lot and given me the chance to meet officials and learn new skills. I am hopeful that with government support, we will continue to progress and even start our own business. I received Rs 10,000 from the scheme, which I used to buy a sewing machine. This will help me earn more, and I am grateful for the government’s initiative.”

Sujanti Devi, another Jeevika Didi, echoed similar sentiments: “Working in the kitchen has brought immense benefits. Earlier, we did manual labour in the village and could barely support our children’s education. Now, I earn regularly, manage my household, and my children study well. With the Rs 10,000 support from the Nitish Kumar government, I bought a pushcart for my husband’s transport work, reducing our reliance on loans. I feel independent and stress-free.”

Sanju Devi, who previously worked as a craftsperson in Delhi, said: “Being part of Jeevika Didi kitchens in Bihar has completely changed my life. I now stay with my children, save on rent, and earn a regular salary. We also received Rs 10,000, which I used to improve my husband’s e-rickshaw. Programmes like these make women self-reliant, and we are grateful to the Nitish government.”

Even the beneficiaries of the kitchens appreciate the initiative.

Shreekant Kumar, a regular customer, said: "For Rs 40, I get a full, hygienic meal with vegetables, rice, lentils, and chutney. The food is clean, tasty, and comparable to private restaurants. Programmes like Jeevika Didi kitchens benefit ordinary citizens and deserve full support. It is heartening to see the government’s focus on empowering women and providing nutritious, affordable meals to the public.”

“All the Jeevika Didis beamed with joy when reminded of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to make them Lakhpati Didis. Sharing their happiness with IANS, they said they would always remain grateful to PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their visionary plan to empower them financially.”

Through Jeevika Didi, Bihar is not only ensuring food security but also nurturing women entrepreneurs, paving the way for a new generation of financially independent "Lakhpati Didis".

