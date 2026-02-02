Bihar’s growth rate 3.3 per cent higher than national average: Economic Survey

Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar government on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2025–26 in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, outlining steady growth across sectors and setting an ambitious target of making Bihar a developed state within the next five years.

Read More

After tabling the survey, Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said the government is moving rapidly towards this goal and that the upcoming Budget would reflect this vision.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resolve is to make Bihar a developed state in the next five years. Bihar must be prosperous and wealthy. Work is progressing rapidly in that direction. You will see a glimpse of this in tomorrow’s budget,” Yadav said.

The Economic Survey revealed that per capita income in Bihar has risen to Rs 76,490 in 2024–25, indicating a consistent upward trend.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Anand Kishore said Bihar’s economic growth rate is 3.3 per cent higher than the national average, while the state’s fiscal deficit remains under control.

According to quick estimates for 2024–25, Bihar’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew by 8.6 per cent at constant prices (2011–12 base year), reaching Rs 5.31 lakh crore and 13.1 per cent at current prices, touching Rs 9.91 lakh crore.

“Our GSDP growth rate at current prices stands at 13.1 per cent, compared to the national average of 9.8 per cent. This means Bihar’s growth is 3.3 per cent higher than the national level,” Anand Kishore said.

The survey further noted that per capita GSDP at current prices increased from Rs 46,412 in 2020–21 to Rs 76,490 in 2024–25, while per capita GSDP at constant prices rose from Rs 30,159 to Rs 40,973 during the same period.

On the revenue front, state government receipts increased significantly from Rs 1.28 lakh crore in 2020–21 to Rs 2.18 lakh crore in 2024–25.

The composition of revenue also improved; tax revenue share rose from 70 per cent to 84 per cent, non-tax revenue share declined from 5 per cent to 2 per cent, and grants-in-aid reduced from 25 per cent to 14 per cent.

The Economic Survey highlights growing fiscal self-reliance and sustained economic momentum ahead of the presentation of the state budget on Tuesday.

--IANS

ajk/uk