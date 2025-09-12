Bihar's growth among the best in country, says Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) Bihar Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday expressed satisfaction over Bihar's development performance as highlighted in the latest report released by the National Statistics Organisation (NSO).

"Recently, the NSO, which reviews and releases data about the country's overall progress, published its annual report on the financial year 2024 - 25. I am happy, and every Bihari should feel proud that Bihar's growth rate is better than all states except Tamil Nadu," Minister Choudhary said.

He added that economic activities have accelerated in Bihar, with a direct impact seen in the rise of per capita income.

"Our per capita income has increased to over Rs 76,000 from Rs 68,690 in 2023–24. This is a result of continuous development works under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. For the first time in history, the industrial sector has outpaced agriculture in Bihar's economy," he said.

On opposition politics, Minister Choudhary criticised the Congress for social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, calling it a reflection of frustration and disappointment within opposition parties.

Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, he said, "Tejashwi has now understood the importance of SIR. It is good that he is cooperating - it's a positive beginning."

On Tejashwi's allegation that crimes were being committed from the Deputy CM's residence, Choudhary said, "Wherever crimes happen, investigations reveal the facts. Our government never suppresses findings. What matters is that the real culprits are identified, arrested, and punished."

Choudhary also dismissed claims about irregularities related to forms being filled out under the so-called 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'.

"Any genuine scheme is issued by the government, not political workers. If party workers are distributing forms, it amounts to fraud and cheating," he stated.

On ticket-seekers within political parties ahead of elections, the minister said such aspirations were natural.

"As elections near, workers from all parties aspire to contest or get positions. This happens every time. Our party will always give preference to its dedicated workers," he added.

