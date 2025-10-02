Bihar: Vijayadashami is celebrated in Patna amid rain

Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) On the occasion of Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of good over evil, the Dussehra Committee organised the grand Ravana Vadh ceremony at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday evening.

An 80-foot Ravana, a 75-foot Meghnad, and a 70-foot Kumbhakarna effigy were set ablaze amid cheers of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Despite thorough preparations, heavy rain and strong winds disrupted the proceedings.

The effigies, covered with polythene sheets to shield them from rainwater, became waterlogged.

At one point, Ravana’s head broke off and dangled loosely, making the burning difficult.

Still, after much effort, Ravana and Meghnath effigies were ignited, and Kumbhkaran's effigy was partially burned with blazing flames. The event has thrilled the thousands of devotees gathered at the historic ground.

Earlier in the day, the Bihar Chief Minister congratulated the people of the state.

In a post on his official X handle, Kumar said, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. Celebrated as a festival of victory, it symbolises the triumph of truth over falsehood. It instils self-control and spiritual strength in our lives. Celebrate this festival with joy, harmony, and peace.”

The program was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Anupam Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Special Officer to the Chief Minister Dr. Gopal Singh, Commissioner Patna Division Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, Inspector General of Police Patna Range Jitendra Rana, District Magistrate Patna Dr. Tyagarajan S.M., Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma, Commissioner of Patna Municipal Corporation Animesh Parashar, General Secretary of Bihar State Citizens Council Arvind Kumar, Chairman of Shri Shri Dussehra Committee Trust Kamal Nopani, President Arun Kumar, Convener Mukesh Nandan along with members of Shri Shri Dussehra Committee Trust and other dignitaries were present in the program.

Besides Patna, Vijayadashami celebration took place in Motihari, Bettiah, Ara, Buxar, Bhabhua, Sasaram and the headquarters of every district in the state.

