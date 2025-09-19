Bihar: Under Nari Gunjan initiative, Dalit women take strides towards self-reliance

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) In a remarkable show of women's emancipation and empowerment, several women of the Musahar community – an extremely poor section of the Schedule Caste (SC) community have embarked on a new path of learning skills, laying a strong foundation for achieving ‘atmanirbharata’.

Six women members of the Musahar community from the Danapur block of Patna successfully completed training in automobile repairing skills and were also felicitated by tutors. These trained professionals are scaling new heights and are now set to drive pink buses.

The initiative was started by Nari Gunjan, an organisation working towards women's education and self-reliance.

The girls were honoured at the closing ceremony held at the campus in Lalkothi, Danapur.

On the occasion, Vandana Preyasi, Secretary in the Bihar government, greeted all the students, wishing them a bright future.

"The determination and dedication with which Nari Gunjan has shown the path to self-reliance for the daughters of the Musahar community is extremely inspiring. These girls have proven that, given the opportunity, every girl can showcase her talent and potential."

All the students came from humble backgrounds, hailing from different villages of Patna and adjoining districts.

This training, conducted from August 18th to September 16th, saw them getting training in multiple aspects of automobile skill development.

For the unversed, Nari Gunjan, launched in 1987, served as a beacon of hope and empowerment for the most deprived Musahar community at the grassroots level.

The main goal of the organisation is the upliftment of the poorest of the poor, landless, and rural women who have historically faced economic deprivation, social discrimination, political neglect, and cultural invisibility.

This initiative by Nari Gunjan has set a new example for social change and economic empowerment through education.

--IANS

mr/uk