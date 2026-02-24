Bihar: Two officials arrested while accepting bribe in separate cases

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) The Vigilance Department’s crackdown against corrupt government officials continues unabated in Bihar.

Despite frequent arrests, cases of bribery are still surfacing.

On Tuesday, vigilance teams arrested a Block Supply Officer in Samastipur and a Survey Amin in Supaul, both caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

In the first case, the Special Vigilance Bureau (SVB) arrested Rajesh Kumar Bhagat, the Block Supply Officer of Vidyapati Nagar and Ujiarpur blocks in Samastipur, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The complaint was filed by Ram Iqbal Singh, a resident of Maniyarpur village under Ghatho police station.

He alleged that Rajesh Kumar Bhagat was demanding a bribe in lieu of increasing the additional foodgrain allocation under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

After verification, the Vigilance Bureau found the allegations to be prima facie true.

A case was registered, and an investigation team was constituted under the leadership of Akhilesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Bureau, Patna.

The accused was arrested from his rented residence near Kali Chowk under Dalsingh Sarai police station while accepting the bribe.

After interrogation, he will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court.

In another operation, the Vigilance Department arrested Vikram Kumar Ram, a Survey Amin posted in the Marauna area of Supaul, while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The complaint was lodged by Jaynarayan Yadav, a resident of Khorma village under the Marauna police station.

He alleged that the survey officer was demanding money to complete pending land survey work.

Following verification, the vigilance team found the complaint to be genuine.

Acting swiftly, a team from Patna reached Supaul and laid a trap.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in his rented room in Nirmali.

This operation was conducted under the leadership of Narendra Kumar, DSP, Vigilance Bureau, Patna.

After questioning, the accused was taken into custody and will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court.

As news of the arrests spread, a crowd gathered at the spot, leading to a brief commotion.

Vigilance officials later escorted the accused away after completing formal procedures.

These back-to-back arrests once again highlight the Vigilance Department’s sustained action against corruption in Bihar’s administrative machinery.

