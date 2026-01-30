Bihar: Two killed in Araria road accident

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) A tragic road accident in Bihar’s Araria district early Friday claimed the lives of two young men, including an SSB jawan, plunging two families into grief.

The incident occurred on the Araria-Raniganj main road near the Girhinda showroom when a speeding Bullet motorcycle collided with a police jeep parked on the roadside.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhir Kumar Kushwaha (42), a resident of Araria RS Ward No. 4, and Vicky Kumar Jaiswal (35), a resident of Forbesganj Training School Chowk, Ward No. 21.

Sudhir Kumar Kushwaha was posted with the 52nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Araria headquarters.

Vicky Jaiswal’s wife is a teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School, Araria RS.

According to information received, both men had attended a wedding ceremony in Araria RS on Thursday night.

At around 1:45 am on Friday, Sudhir was dropping his friend Vicky at the Araria bus stand on his Bullet motorcycle.

While travelling at a high speed, the bike rammed into a police jeep parked along the roadside near the Girhinda showroom.

The impact was so severe that both riders sustained critical injuries.

Residents and police personnel rushed the injured to Sadar Hospital, Araria, where doctors declared them dead after preliminary examination.

The news of their death triggered scenes of grief at the hospital and in their respective localities.

Traffic Police Station In-charge Prem Kumar said that both bodies have been taken into custody, and the post-mortem process is underway.

He added that further legal procedures are being followed, and the police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, residents alleged that overspeeding, coupled with poor lighting and inadequate road signage at night, contributed to the accident.

They have demanded immediate corrective measures and improved road safety arrangements to prevent such fatal incidents in the future.

