Bihar: Three youth killed, two injured in head-on bike collision

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) Three youths were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Bihar’s Supaul district on Thursday after two motorcycles collided head-on, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 p.m. near Nemanma Chowk under the Kishanpur police station area.

According to eyewitnesses, both motorcycles were being driven at high speed when they suddenly crashed into each other with considerable force.

The impact was severe, resulting in the death of three youths, while two others suffered critical injuries, triggering panic at the spot.

Local residents rushed to assist the victims and shifted the injured to Supaul Sadar Hospital.

Doctors confirmed that one of the injured youths succumbed during treatment, taking the death toll to three.

The condition of the remaining injured youths is reported to be critical, and arrangements are being made to refer them to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

Hospital sources said that all the victims are believed to be between 18 and 25 years of age.

It was reported that three youths were riding on one of the motorcycles, indicating possible violation of traffic norms. Sources said that the deceased were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

However, the identities of the deceased and injured persons have not yet been officially confirmed.

“Overspeeding and negligence are suspected to be the primary causes of the accident, though the exact circumstances are still under investigation,” said the SHO of Kishanpur police station.

On receiving information, Kishanpur police reached the spot, brought the situation under control, seized both motorcycles and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

“We have conducted the post-mortem of the three deceased and handed over the bodies to their families on Thursday evening. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he said.

Police officials said statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded and a detailed investigation is under way.

Police have assured that appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, local residents expressed concern over frequent traffic violations in the area.

