Bihar: Three arrested hours after teen’s killing​

Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) Bhojpur Police in Bihar arrested three youths within 24 hours in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old intermediate student.​

Read More

The deceased's body was found in a water-filled pit.​

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Station House Officer of Nawada Police Station said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was the result of a love triangle and a personal vendetta.​

The accused arrested have been identified as Badal Kumar (19), Adarsh Kumar (19), and Anish Kumar (19).​

The deceased has been identified as Sunny Kumar Singh (16), son of Upendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Ekawana village, Ward-9, under the Barhara police station area.​

According to police, Sunny was found murdered with multiple injuries on his body in a water-filled pit near Piparhiya bridge in the Muffasil police station area, on the outskirts of the city.​

Bhojpur police recovered the dead body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for the post-mortem.​

Investigations revealed that Sunny’s cousin was in a romantic relationship with a young woman who was also allegedly involved with Badal Kumar.​

When Sunny learned to this on social media, he objected and reportedly confronted the woman, which led to resentment.​

Police allege that the woman later instigated Badal to carry out the murder.​

According to the deceased’s family, Sunny left home for coaching classes around 10 AM on Friday. While returning, he called his elder brother Mandeep, stating that some people had abducted him on a bike. Shortly thereafter, his mobile phone was switched off.​

When he did not return home, the family searched for him and later lodged a complaint at the Nawada police station. The family members alleged in the complaint that Badal was involved in the abduction of Sunny.

​Subsequently, police arrested Badal Kumar on Friday night.​

During interrogation, Badal Kumar confessed to the crime, following which the police recovered Sunny’s body from the pit.​

Further questioning led to the arrest of Adarsh and Anish, who were also involved in the kidnapping and murder. These two were arrested on Saturday.

​Police officials said that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely in the case.

​--IANS

ajk/dan

​