Bihar: Tension in Vaishali after police team attacked, several officers

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Tension has gripped the Rajapakar police station area of Vaishali district of Bihar after a violent attack on a police team late Friday night.

According to the eyewitness, the violence began with a dispute over money involving an ice cream vendor.

Several officers, including the Mahua police station chief, were seriously injured in the assault, forcing authorities to launch a massive crackdown against the attackers.

The incident left many policemen badly injured. Mahua police station chief Rajesh Ranjan and the driver of Dial 112 sustained grievous injuries and have been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Mahua.

The condition of a female constable, Taranjana Kumari, is also reported to be critical.

Other injured include ASI Sanjeev Paswan, ASI Mithilesh Kumar, Rajapakar station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar, Dial 112 constable Deepak Kumar, and local watchman Karpuri Paswan, who required multiple stitches on his head.

One of the accused, Mohammad Isha, alleged that the matter could have been settled internally, but police intervention escalated tensions.

He claimed the police used excessive force, beating locals and even entering homes.

After the attack, Mohammad Isha openly threatened the police, warning them not to enter the area again.

“If the police come here, we will slit their throats. If the administration comes, 10 people together will cut them. There are more than 100 houses in our village. If they have the courage, let them enter,” said one of the villagers.

In the wake of the attack, a heavy police presence has been deployed in the village. Authorities have begun identifying the attackers, and an FIR is being registered against the accused.

Circle Inspector of the Mahua range confirmed the situation is under control. Some accused have been arrested.

“The attack was launched on the police team by a group from a particular community. Strict action will be taken against the anti-social elements responsible for the assault,” he said.

