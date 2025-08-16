Bihar: Tejashwi asserts upcoming 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' will be a historic one

Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday asserted that the upcoming Vote Adhikar Yatra will be a “historic” one and claimed that the Grand Alliance is set to form the next government in Bihar.

Addressing the mediapersons in Patna, the former Deputy Chief Minister said: “The people of Bihar will give a clear mandate to the Grand Alliance. Our government is going to be formed in Bihar. People of all castes and religions—youth, women, elderly—are supporting us. The leaders fighting against us are frightened and hence making useless statements in public.”

The Vote Adhikar Yatra will begin on Sunday from Sasaram, with senior leaders of the Grand Alliance as well as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi participating.

Tejashwi Yadav said the Yatra will continue for several days across the state.

Explaining its purpose, he said: “The main objective of the Yatra is to spread awareness about the right to vote given by the Constitution. We will ensure that no voter’s name is deleted from the list. We have already got relief from the Supreme Court, and now the Election Commission has to release the names that were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).”

Tejashwi Yadav further stressed that “the voter is the master in democracy”, and added that apart from the voter list issue, the opposition will also raise real concerns like unemployment, migration, price rise, crime, and local issues.

He assured that the alliance would also present its vision for Bihar during the Yatra, outlining what it plans to do if voted to power.

“It will be a historic Yatra, supported by 14 crore people of the state. They will not only support us but will walk with us,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav hit back at the BJP leaders’ remark that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Grand Alliance leaders were going on a “picnic” through the Vote Adhikar Yatra.

Rejecting the allegations, he said: “I have not gone anywhere in Bihar for a picnic. It is the BJP leaders who do so. Whatever we do for the people, they always deny it. Their statements will not affect us. All Central ministers are suddenly coming to Bihar because elections are near. We live among the people—this is not our first Yatra, and every Yatra has received massive public support. That is why they are frightened. When they do Yatras, no one joins them, even if they pay people. They even shut schools during the Prime Minister’s rallies.”

On Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the issue of intruders, the RJD leader questioned: “For the last 11 years, what have they been doing? They are in power in the Centre and in many states. BSF is under their control—how did intruders enter the country? What action have they taken? The same issue was raised in Jharkhand, and what happened? BJP lost miserably there, and they will lose in Bihar as well.”

These remarks came a day before the Vote Adhikar Yatra is set to start from Sasaram, led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, which the Opposition has termed a fight to protect democracy and voter rights in Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/pgh