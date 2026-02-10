Bihar: Shambhu girls’ hostel opens after court order

Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) Nearly a month after the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, the main gate of Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Patna was opened on police instructions following a court order on Tuesday.

The hostel gate was unlocked in the presence of police personnel as students and their family members arrived to collect personal belongings left behind after the incident.

As a police vehicle reached the hostel, a crowd gathered outside the premises.

A man with his face covered arrived at the site on the police’s call and unlocked the hostel gate.

Police personnel then escorted students inside the hostel and supervised the return of their belongings.

Jitendra Kumar, who had come from Arwal with his daughter, said she was studying in Patna and residing at the hostel. After the incident, all students vacated the hostel and returned home, leaving their belongings behind.

“We came with the police today to collect her things. The hostel staff were called to unlock the gate,” he said.

The incident dates back to the night of January 5 and 6, when a NEET aspirant residing at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel was found unconscious under suspicious circumstances. She finally succumbed due to injuries in a private hospital on January 11.

The death sent shockwaves across Bihar. While the Patna police and hostel administration initially claimed it was a suicide, no suicide note was recovered from the room.

The police initially termed the case a simple suicide, but later altered their stand multiple times as new details emerged.

The case was subsequently probed as a suspicious death and later as a possible rape and murder, exposing serious lapses and inconsistencies in the investigation.

This led to widespread protests and demands for justice from students, civil society groups, and political leaders.

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav also met the victim’s family and demanded a fair and thorough investigation.

Even after 22 days, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to conclusively establish when, where, and by whom the crime was committed.

DNA testing, considered a key component of the probe, did not yield results.

Samples were collected from several individuals, including the hostel owner, his son, staff members, helpers, and the victim’s family members, but all reports failed to establish a match.

Twenty-six days after the incident, CCTV footage surfaced showing the student being carried in an unconscious state by several people while being taken to a hospital on January 6.

The delayed emergence of the footage further intensified public outrage.

Following mounting pressure and questions over the investigation, the Nitish Kumar government recommended transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe.

--IANS

ajk/dan